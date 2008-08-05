Nu Horizons to expand CEE presence

Nu Horizons Electronics plans to expand its office in Warsaw to accommodate companies that move production to Poland.

The company has opened its Warsaw office in March this year and plans to increase staff numbers to five over the next 3-6 months. Nu Horizon's eventually plans to grow its Eastern Europe operations to 15-20 people.



In 2006, the company acquired DT Electronics based in Coventry, UK and opened a German subsidiary last year. The company also plans to expand into the Nordic countries as well as Italy as a major market, reports BizPoland.