Rood Technology renamed to RoodMicrotec

During the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Rood Testhouse International N.V. of 30 July, the company's new name were presented.

The trading name Rood Technology will be replaced by RoodMicrotec. It has been decided to organize frequent informative meetings (so-called 4-hour meetings) for interested investors, analysts and journalists. Among the issues discussed in these meetings will be technological and other developments in the semiconductor industry.