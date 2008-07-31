AT&S with new sales subsidiary in California

AT&S has hitherto been represented in Europe and Asia and is now stepping up its involvement in the USA.

AT&S Americas LLC is opening for business in San Jose, California, on 1 August 2008. This step marks the extension of AT&S's global sales and marketing network, which serves some 500 customers, to cover the United States as well. San Jose was chosen as the logical location for the new office because of the numerous high tech enterprises in the neighbourhood - such as Apple, Intel, and Cisco.



Although production has in many cases migrated to Asia, vital decisions concerning products and purchasing activities are often still made in the corporate headquarters of the many US technology giants in the U.S.



'With our new sales office in San Jose we will improve the local support of our existing customer base. Moreover,

we intend to acquire additional customers by offering technical consultancy and solutions locally in this area,"

highlights Ernst Strasser, Director Sales & Marketing AT&S.