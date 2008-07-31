HMS expects 40% growth thanks<br>to the Polish plants

The company has opened its 5th production facility in Poland this year and expects to see a 40% growth rate in 2008, as production takes off in the Lodz facility.

The factory based in Lodz employs 204 qualified workers and produces basic components for the ComPlate and ComTech installation lines for wet chemical processes. However, the final assembly will be made in the two core factories in Herrenberg and Roth, Germany.



Image: HMS's facility in Wykroty, Poland