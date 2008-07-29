Numonyx to lay off in Israel

The company is said to start procedures in its Israeli plant in Kiryat Gat. The company states global economic weakness as a reason for the cutbacks.

Numonyx – a joint venture between STMicro and Intel – was launched in March this year and has blamed the global economic weakness for the measures now implemented in its plant in Israel, reports the Globes. Dozens of contract workers are said to lose their jobs.