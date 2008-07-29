Electronics Production | July 29, 2008
Autoliv to acquire Tyco Electronics unit
Autoliv has agreed to acquire the automotive radar sensors business of Tyco Electronics for US$42 million.
The business that Autoliv intends to acquire, is a “carve-out” of the Radio Frequency and Subsystems business unit within Tyco Electronics. This part of the business unit designs and manufactures active radar proximity and attribute sensor systems used in vehicle driver assist and safety applications for the global automotive market -- and is the development partner of Daimler for automotive radar sensor technology. Existing customers include BMW and Chrysler along with other non OEM customers.
Based in Lowell, Massachusetts, USA and Schweinfurt, Germany, the business includes approximately 115 highly specialized technical, commercial and manufacturing employees who will support the activities required to intensify Autoliv’s efforts in the growing automotive active safety market.
This acquisition will enable Autoliv to leverage existing customer relationships and safety system capability to increase its market position in automotive safety electronics. The technology and intellectual property included in the transaction includes short-, medium- and long-range radar products. Automotive safety system applications for this technology include blind spot detection, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation by braking and side pre-crash sensing, along with back-up and park assist functions.
It is Autoliv’s expectation that the sales of the acquired business will approach $100 million within three years and that this acquisition should not materially impact Autoliv's earnings in 2008. In 2009, Autoliv expects the business will have an accretive earnings per share effect and should be accretive to operating margin and return on capital in 2010. The deal is expected to close by the end of September 2008, assuming all regulatory approvals are obtained.
Based in Lowell, Massachusetts, USA and Schweinfurt, Germany, the business includes approximately 115 highly specialized technical, commercial and manufacturing employees who will support the activities required to intensify Autoliv’s efforts in the growing automotive active safety market.
This acquisition will enable Autoliv to leverage existing customer relationships and safety system capability to increase its market position in automotive safety electronics. The technology and intellectual property included in the transaction includes short-, medium- and long-range radar products. Automotive safety system applications for this technology include blind spot detection, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation by braking and side pre-crash sensing, along with back-up and park assist functions.
It is Autoliv’s expectation that the sales of the acquired business will approach $100 million within three years and that this acquisition should not materially impact Autoliv's earnings in 2008. In 2009, Autoliv expects the business will have an accretive earnings per share effect and should be accretive to operating margin and return on capital in 2010. The deal is expected to close by the end of September 2008, assuming all regulatory approvals are obtained.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments