Insolvency proceedings for IDEA Elektronik

An audit will be held for the insolvency proceedings of German EMS provider IDEA Electronics GmbH.

The audit date, also a special examination date ((§177 Abs. 1 InsO/Germany), will be the 25.08.2008. This is the latest date to register a written objection with the court. It has to be made clear, whether the objection is regarding – reason, value or ranking of the claim.