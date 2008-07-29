STMicro Phoenix plant to be sold<br>to pure-play foundry

As reported earlier Switzerland based chip maker STMicroelectronics has entered final negotiations over a possible sale of its plant in Phoenix, United States.

New information that evertiq received, suggests that the Phoenix plant is to be sold to a pure-play foundry. The companies mentioned are China-based Grace Semiconductor and Singapore-based Chartered. Rumours have it that Chartered – at this point – is considered to be the front runner.