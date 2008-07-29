Acquitek in agreement with SP Devices

The European based Data Acquisition Solution House Acquitek is now an official distributor of products developed by SP Devices.

Acquitek is a Data Acquisition Solution House partnering with a large network of manufacturers, distributors and integrators with the common goal to provide global, advanced and innovative solution to their customers.



SP Devices develops data acquisition products for the high end market. The latest data acquisition product, ADQ114, features 14 bits resolution and 800 MSample/s sampling rate´. The high sampling rate is achieved by using advanced technology for interleaving AD-converters developed by SP Devices.



Jonas Nilsson, CEO of SP Devices stated that: “We are pleased to get Acquitek as a distributor of our data acquisition products. Acquitek's established network to the European customers will help us to further increase our businesses in Europe”.