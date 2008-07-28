Ultra wins equipment contract<br>from Pratt & Whitney

Ultra's Controls business unit, based in Greenford and Cambridge / UK, has secured a further contract by Pratt & Whitney, US, to develop key elements of the Lift Fan Ice Protection System (LFIPS) for the vertical lift fan fitted to the STOVL versions of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF).

The contract also covers a further development of the F-135 Engine Ice Protection System (EIPS) controller announced in 2006. The contract is valued at about $21million.



Ultra will undertake the complete development of the LFIPS electronic controller, which will provide electro-thermal ice protection to the JSF lift fan. It is anticipated that this development contract will lead to further contracts that will cover the production phases of the programme.



The lift fan is a mechanically driven fan located just behind the aircraft cockpit which, in combination with the main engine, delivers vertical thrust for the Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant of the JSF. Around 30% of the JSF production volumes are expected to be the STOVL variant with the remainder being Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) and Carrier Variant (CV) aircraft. Ultra’s EIPS system, however, will be fitted to all JSFs powered by the F-135 engine. The Pratt & Whitney F-135 engine is the lead propulsion system on the JSF, which will enter service as the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.