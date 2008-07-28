Electronics Production | July 28, 2008
Ultra wins equipment contract<br>from Pratt & Whitney
Ultra's Controls business unit, based in Greenford and Cambridge / UK, has secured a further contract by Pratt & Whitney, US, to develop key elements of the Lift Fan Ice Protection System (LFIPS) for the vertical lift fan fitted to the STOVL versions of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF).
The contract also covers a further development of the F-135 Engine Ice Protection System (EIPS) controller announced in 2006. The contract is valued at about $21million.
Ultra will undertake the complete development of the LFIPS electronic controller, which will provide electro-thermal ice protection to the JSF lift fan. It is anticipated that this development contract will lead to further contracts that will cover the production phases of the programme.
The lift fan is a mechanically driven fan located just behind the aircraft cockpit which, in combination with the main engine, delivers vertical thrust for the Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant of the JSF. Around 30% of the JSF production volumes are expected to be the STOVL variant with the remainder being Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) and Carrier Variant (CV) aircraft. Ultra’s EIPS system, however, will be fitted to all JSFs powered by the F-135 engine. The Pratt & Whitney F-135 engine is the lead propulsion system on the JSF, which will enter service as the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.
Ultra will undertake the complete development of the LFIPS electronic controller, which will provide electro-thermal ice protection to the JSF lift fan. It is anticipated that this development contract will lead to further contracts that will cover the production phases of the programme.
The lift fan is a mechanically driven fan located just behind the aircraft cockpit which, in combination with the main engine, delivers vertical thrust for the Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant of the JSF. Around 30% of the JSF production volumes are expected to be the STOVL variant with the remainder being Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) and Carrier Variant (CV) aircraft. Ultra’s EIPS system, however, will be fitted to all JSFs powered by the F-135 engine. The Pratt & Whitney F-135 engine is the lead propulsion system on the JSF, which will enter service as the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments