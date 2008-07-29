Iskra signs employee profit-sharing agreement

The agreement about employee profit-sharing was signed between the Workers Union and the Management Board of the Slovenia based company.

Iskra Avtoelektrika is one of the first companies in Slovenia to sign this agreement, which was recently verified at the stockholders assembly. As planned - after the 2010 assembly - a certain amount of profit will be distributed among employees in form of stocks.



The Union is satisfied with this agreement, as the goal that has been present within Slovenian unions since 1996 could be reached. Iskra Avtoelektrika’s management is also satisfied, as they hope to see its employees more interested in the future of the company and they all employees will follow the common values.