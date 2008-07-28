2000 German Infineon jobs to go

The German chip manufacturer Infineon announced details about the job cuts. As evertiq reported earlier, the company plans to cut 3000 jobs worldwide.

As part of the reorganization and cost-cutting programme IFX10+, Infineon's CEO Peter Bauer announced that job losses were inevitable. The company aims - between Q3/08 and Q4/09 - to achieve annual savings of more than € 200 million. The cut backs will affect all locations, functions and levels of the hierarchy, the financial report stated.



The 2000 jobs that will be made redundant in Germany are allotted as follows: in Munich 650 jobs, in Regensburg 600 jobs and in Dresden 650 jobs. However, the latter were already announced in February this year. In addition, 400 jobs will also be lost in Villach, Austria.