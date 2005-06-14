Elektrobit to merge business units

Finnish-based Elektrobit Group will combine its Testing and Automation Solutions business units into a new Test and Automation business unit.

The units have, until now, operated independently within the Products business segment. The combining of the business units will strengthen the product business and enable the units to serve their common customers more comprehensively.



Doctor of Technology Hannu Hakalahti has been appointed Executive Vice President, Test and Automation. He previously served as the Executive Vice President, Testing.



The Test and Automation business unit will be divided into four business areas: Production Solutions, Integrated Test and Automation Products, System Test, and Network Test. The new Integrated Test and Automation Products business area will be headed by Juha Reinikka, M.Sc. (Engineering). He previously served as the Executive Vice President, Automation Solutions.



The customers of the new business unit will include the manufacturers of mobile communication devices and mobile networks, network operators, electronics contract manufacturers, as well as automotive, consumer and industrial electronics companies.



In terms of net sales, Test and Automation is the Group's largest business unit. Calculated from the information provided in the financial statement for 2004, the net sales of the Test and Automation business unit amounted to 113.5 million euro (56 per cent of the Group's net sales). As previously disclosed, for the period 2005, Elektrobit Group Plc. will report the respective net sales for the Testing and Automation Solutions business units separately.



In addition to the combination of the aforementioned business units, the Group will also initiate actions for combining Elektrobit Automation Ltd. and Elektrobit Testing Ltd. into a single legal entity.