Philips plans 300-mm wafer fab

Philips Electronics NV is looking to build a joint venture wafer fab to begin displacing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. as a source of Philips integrated circuits beginning in mid-2007.

Philips has a joint venture fab in Singapore, called Systems on Silicon Manufacturing, co-owned by Philips Semiconductors, TSMC and the Economic Development Board of Singapore. The company produces about 33,000 200-mm diameter wafers per month. According to a presentation posted on Philip’s website may refer to 300-mm maufacturing. New JV for 300-mm will be needed by 2007/2008, market conditions will dictate the exact timing.