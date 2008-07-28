Escatec with potential transfers from Heerbrugg to new Penang facility

The Swiss EMS-provider Escatec has opened its new facility in Penang / Malaysia and considers potential transfers from Escatec Switzerland.

The new double story building, which Escatec refers to as «P4» (short for Plant 4), is in close proximity to the Escatec headquarters (P1/P2) as well as the plastic injection moulding plant (P3). The close distance between these 3 plants keeps the movement of goods and people reasonably efficient, and able to reallocate and relocate certain operations and products to take advantage of the new space.



P4 provides with 1,000 square meters of additional production space plus another 1500 sq m in storage, office and R&D area. To achieve the needed increased production output, two SMT lines have been installed, one of which is a new high-speed Assembleon line.



The new plant is primarily set up for low-medium volumes, box builds and potential transfers from Escatec Switzerland. By the end of this year Escatec expects to have approximately 200 employees in the P4 facility.