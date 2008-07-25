Rebound’s Northern UK office is growing

UK based independent supplier of electronic components, Rebound Electronics, announced that its Northern regional office has experienced unprecedented growth over the last 12 months since it was opened.

The Huddersfield, West Yorkshire based office has doubled its staff and taken over 1,200 orders to date. Rebound North opened on the 4th July 2007 and services all counties north of Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, as well as Ireland and Scotland. Now employing 10 personnel, the company has secured £2 million orders.



Rebound Electronics is an independent supplier of electronic components with global sourcing and supply capabilities. The company also has test facilities in China. Rebound is profitable company, turning over in excess of £40 million. Rebound employs 98 people and operates multiple offices globally with head-quarters in Newbury UK.