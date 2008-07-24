Consumer electronics drives Flextronics revenue

The EMS giant Flextronics has posted a record first quarter result and consumer electronics devices are the drive key for this.

According to Reuters the consumer electronics devices are the drive key for Flextronics record result in the first quarter. Record net sales for the first quarter increased 62% to $8,4 billion, which represent an increase of 3,2 billion over the year ago quarter. Record adjusted operating profit increased 83% over the year ago quarter to 280 million, while margin improved 40 basis points to 3,4%. Net income for the first quarter increased 69% over the year ago quarter to $227 million, while adjusted ESP increased 23% to a first quarter record of $0,27.



“I am very pleased with our execution this past quarter, especially in light of the challenging economic environment. I belive that the size and breadth of our service offerings as well as the geographic and product diversification of our company continues to provide as a unique competitive advantage, particularly in this current environment.", said Mike McNamara CEO Flextronics.