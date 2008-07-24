New boss for Avnet Memec UK

Chris Shipway has been appointed as Country Manager for Avnet Memec in the UK.

Chris Shipway started at the semiconductor distributor Azzurri Technology in 1997 which was acquired by Avnet Memec earlier this year. At Azzurri Technology he was responsible for the UK and Ireland market. At his new position he will report to Bill Walker, regional Vice President for Northern Europe.