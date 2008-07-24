Siemens to halt operation in Czech

Siemens has decided halt its production in olejova Vozidla in Czech by the end of September 2009.

The plant currently employs more than 1000 people. Siemens said it prefer to sell the subsidiary than close it. The reason for this decision is because Siemens major customers in the fast growing markets are demanding the involvement of local businesses in contracts and deliveries.



