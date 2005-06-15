STMicro launches book

STMicroelectronics has launched a book based on a chip design methodology. It’s called “Transaction-Level Modeling with SystemC” and it’s introduced at the Design Automation Conference in Anaheim, California, this week.

By using the book and taking part of the methodology STM means that the reader will yield significant improvements in productivity and first-time silicon success. Efficiency in the design work is also being promised, which shortens the time-to-market. "TLM allows us to deliver a prototype to customers before the RTL is frozen and therefore cuts time to market on a previously unattainable scale", said Philippe Magarshack, group vice president of Central R&D at STMicroelectronics, in a statement.