Sale of STMicro US fab underway

Switzerland based chip maker STMicroelectronics has entered final negotiations over a possible sale of its plant in Phoenix, United States.

Carlo Bozotti, CEO STMicroelectronics, said today during a press conference that the company is near closing a sale of the 200 mm fab based in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. He did not mention any potential buyer. STMicroelectronics announced its intention of divesting the plant one year ago.