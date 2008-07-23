Jabil in customs negotiations over planned Russian LCD plant

According to market speculations mentioned on evertiq in April, US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit has plans to establish a new plant for productions of LCD TV sets in Russia. The company is now evaluating various options for its presence in Russia.

Jabil plans to build its own plant or rent some space for its production. Two different locations are of interest, however no decisions have not yet been made. Jabil is currently negotiating with the Russian customs in order to gain lower duties on import of LCD panels, said Cnews. Jabil plans to clear the customs negotiations in August, and will then make their decission on how to move on.