Foxconn to produce low-cost notebooks for Sony

EMS provider Foxconn has received an order from Sony to produce low-cost notebooks for the company.

Companies such as Toshiba, Fujitsu and NEC are all planning to launch low-cost notebooks. According to Economic Daily News, Japanese producers such as Toshiba, Fujitsu, NEC and Sony was conservative about the low-cost notebook market, but the companies has decided to enter the market in the fourth quarter of this year.