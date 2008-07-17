Incap sells its subsidiary in Finland

Incap has signed an agreement to sell the entire share capital of its fully-owned subsidiary Ultraprint Oy in an MBO to the operative management of the subsidiary, consisting of managing director Tuula Ylimäki and technical director Iikka Ellilä.

The sale of the subsidiary does not have any remarkable effect on Incap Group's result. The business operations were passed over to new owners on 16 July 2008. The commercial property of Ultraprint Oy stays in the possession of Incap, who will rent out the premises to Ultraprint under a separate contract.



Ultraprint Oy is located in Kempele, Finland, and it became a part of Incap Group in connection with a business transaction in 2002. The company offers chemical milling and etching for the high-precision manufacture of sheet-metal parts and manufactures also flexible PCBs. The company's revenue in 2007 amounted to about EUR 1.2 million and it has today a payroll of 12 persons.