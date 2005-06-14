Arrow wins FCI distributor of year

Interconnection specialist FCI has named Arrow Electronics as its Distributor of the Year for northern Europe for the second year running.

The award was presented by FCI’s CDC (Communications Data and Consumer) division and relates to the UK and Ireland, the Nordic countries, and the Baltic States. The award is made based on business growth in comparison with the distribution network as a whole, together with other criteria including customer support, design-in effort, business planning and an assessment of the working relationship.



"The award is not only based upon growth but relationships, partnerships flexibility, and commitments,” stated Ronald Velda, the FCI CDC European distribution manager during the presentation. “It reflects the immense amount of dedication in the region by both companies to work together to establish secure supply routes to our customers, as well as bringing to the marketplace the FCI product portfolio.”



Gitte Iversen, marketing manager, Connectors for Arrow northern Europe, adds: “This award reflects Arrow’s dedication to PEMCO (passive/electromechanical/connector) technologies and our strong relationship with FCI CDC at all levels. The key to the success of this relationship is the combination of FCI’s product portfolio and expertise, and Arrow’s strong focus on logistic and technical support and design-in activities.”