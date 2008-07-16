i-PULSE and Valor in agreement

i-PULSE and Valor have established an OEM agreement to deliver a complete CAD-to-Machine NPI solution for i-PULSE assembly machine users, based on Valor’s vPlan production planning tool.

The new product will be titled “iPlan”, and will offer a wide range of capabilities customized to i-PULSE machine users. i



“i-PULSE strives to be a top maker in performance, above all else”, said Shinichi Nagai, Executive Director at i-Pulse. “The inclusion of iPlan in our portfolio allows us to provide our customers with top performance not only on the machine side, but also through the added value of software, especially thanks to Valor’s ability to develop best-in-class optimizers.”



“We are honored to be selected by i-PULSE as their machine optimization partner of choice,” said Dan Hoz, CEO of Valor. “In the last several months we have been working very closely with the i-PULSE team to define and develop new software functionalities that will introduce new value to i-PULSE users. The benefits of Valor’s technology have already proven themselves in the field before, and we have no doubt that i-PULSE customers will very quickly recognize the value that lies in a comprehensive solution such as iPlan.”