Electronics Production | July 14, 2008
PartnerTech invests in X-ray equipment
PartnerTech aims to bolster its UK fast-turn NPI build capability by investing in an X-Tek X-ray system.
Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech has installed an X-Tek Revolution X-ray inspection system (also known as an XT V 160) at its 2,700 square metre UK manufacturing facility at Poole in Dorset.
The new kit is set to further improve PartnerTech’s capability of providing customers with fast-turn builds of highly complex electronic and mechatronic products featuring devices such as ball grid arrays (BGAs) and chip scale packages.
The X-Tek Inspection System is said to provide the highest resolution and magnification possible within a compact X-ray system for quality control, research and failure analysis. The machine has the ability to inspect substrates at steep angles of up to 75 degrees and is designed for 100% BGA and micro-BGA, multilayer board and printed circuit board (PCB) solder joint inspection, with quick analysis of BGA ball wetting, attachments, cracks and delaminations.
“We do a lot of rapid NPI (new product introductions) for customers at the Poole facility and many of the products feature unusual devices and geometries that cannot be visually inspected. We therefore needed a system that could perform Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI) using angled views and was also able to test fine pitch devices as well as BGAs and chip scale packages. Most importantly, we needed a system that gave us complete confidence that boards, particularly products that we have not built before, were assembled correctly first time”, Rex Waygood, technical manager at PartnerTech’s Poole facility, commented.
PartnerTech in Poole offers its customers the full range of product lifecycle services, including product design/development, prototyping, NPI, test solutions, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), full system build, logistics, distribution and after sales. The company works in partnership with original equipment manufacturers across the medical, aerospace & defence, industrial and telecoms markets.
“Having our own X-ray system at Poole is very important as some of the high complexity products are built so quickly – well ahead of any in-circuit, functional or boundary scan test sequences being written – that X-ray is often the only way to validate a printed circuit board without compromising the fast response service offered to our customers,” added Waygood.
PartnerTech is one of Europe’s largest business-to-business contract manufacturing companies with 13 manufacturing centres and some 1,800 employees at sites in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the UK, the United States and China. In the UK, in addition to its Poole site, PartnerTech has facilities in Cambridge and King’s Lynn.
“We are delighted that PartnerTech has opted for the X-Tek system which is smaller in footprint and lower in price than comparative machines. The system’s intuitive software allows operators to visualise the most demanding defects, and features such as concentric imaging and parallel tracking make it ideal for inspecting single or multiple BGA balls”, Jason Burger, European sales manager for X-Tek, commented.
The new kit is set to further improve PartnerTech’s capability of providing customers with fast-turn builds of highly complex electronic and mechatronic products featuring devices such as ball grid arrays (BGAs) and chip scale packages.
The X-Tek Inspection System is said to provide the highest resolution and magnification possible within a compact X-ray system for quality control, research and failure analysis. The machine has the ability to inspect substrates at steep angles of up to 75 degrees and is designed for 100% BGA and micro-BGA, multilayer board and printed circuit board (PCB) solder joint inspection, with quick analysis of BGA ball wetting, attachments, cracks and delaminations.
“We do a lot of rapid NPI (new product introductions) for customers at the Poole facility and many of the products feature unusual devices and geometries that cannot be visually inspected. We therefore needed a system that could perform Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI) using angled views and was also able to test fine pitch devices as well as BGAs and chip scale packages. Most importantly, we needed a system that gave us complete confidence that boards, particularly products that we have not built before, were assembled correctly first time”, Rex Waygood, technical manager at PartnerTech’s Poole facility, commented.
PartnerTech in Poole offers its customers the full range of product lifecycle services, including product design/development, prototyping, NPI, test solutions, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), full system build, logistics, distribution and after sales. The company works in partnership with original equipment manufacturers across the medical, aerospace & defence, industrial and telecoms markets.
“Having our own X-ray system at Poole is very important as some of the high complexity products are built so quickly – well ahead of any in-circuit, functional or boundary scan test sequences being written – that X-ray is often the only way to validate a printed circuit board without compromising the fast response service offered to our customers,” added Waygood.
PartnerTech is one of Europe’s largest business-to-business contract manufacturing companies with 13 manufacturing centres and some 1,800 employees at sites in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the UK, the United States and China. In the UK, in addition to its Poole site, PartnerTech has facilities in Cambridge and King’s Lynn.
“We are delighted that PartnerTech has opted for the X-Tek system which is smaller in footprint and lower in price than comparative machines. The system’s intuitive software allows operators to visualise the most demanding defects, and features such as concentric imaging and parallel tracking make it ideal for inspecting single or multiple BGA balls”, Jason Burger, European sales manager for X-Tek, commented.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments