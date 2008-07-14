Poland attracts automotive industry

Katowice Special Economic Zone has attracted foreign investors from the automotive sector. The entire investment sums is estimated at around €107 million. It is said that more than 700 new jobs will be created by 2012.

Among several companies, interested in investing in the area, are mostly those that operate in the automotive industry.



Japan based NGK has been operating the Gliwice facility since 2005. The company is set to further invest around €30 million. This - as consequence - is estimated to create 200 additional jobs in the area.



Two Korean based comapnies - Shinschang Poland and YuShin Precision Poland - have also obtained permits for production facilities in Poland. Both companies intend to construct factories and employ 200 people each.



Another automotive investor - Canada based Formpol - is said to invest around €22 million in a facility in Tychy. he company will create 20 new jobs.