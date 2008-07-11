Qseven: new specification for Embedded Computer Modules now released

The Qseven consortium has officially released and published version 1.0 of the Qseven specification. This now provides the ability for manufacturers of embedded computer modules to start their Qseven designs.

Qseven is unlike previous Computer-On-Modules (COM) standards due to its primary focus being directed towards mobile and ultra mobile applications. It defines fast serial differential interfaces such as PCI Express and Serial ATA but omits support for legacy interfaces like EIDE and PCI in order to provide ideal support for today as well as future CPU's and chipsets.



The SDIO interface is also a new COM feature. Rugged and cheap SD-Cards can be used as bulk memory. Qseven defines an 8 Bit SDIO interface that is capable of supporting MMC 4.0 cards thereby providing a maximum data transition rate of 52 MByte/s. The Secure Digital Standard also enables other applications such as WLAN, Bluetooth, RFID, etc. while using the same card format.



In total, the Qseven standard features a rich choice of interfaces:



* 4x PCI Express x1 Lanes

* 2x SATA

* 8x USB 2.0

* 1000BaseT Ethernet

* SDIO 8 Bit

* LVDS 2x 24 Bit

* SDVO / HDMI / DisplayPort (shared)

* HDA (High Definition Audio)

* I²C Bus

* LPC (Low Pin Count Bus)

* Fan Control

* Battery Management

* 5V Power (TDP max. 12 Watt)

* Application Programming Interface (API)



The Qseven standard has been developed to utilize the latest low power technology in a small footprint form factor. Additionally, it defines battery management and a maximum power consumption of 12 Watts in order to enable mobile applications.



The Qseven specification, as well as more details,are freely available at www.Qseven-standard.org. Today the consortium already includes 14 members: congatec, MSC Vertriebs GmbH, Seco, ASEM, DAVE, Grossenbacher Systeme, Hectronik, IEI, Portwell, Tranquilpc, Contradata, Elektrosil, HSM Zamecki and Matrix Electronica.