Siimpel and VistaPoint raise the bar for Camera Phones

Siimpel and Flextronics' business unit VistaPoint Technologies have introduced the first silicon MEMS-based autofocus camera for the handset market.

Based on the SiimpelFocus SF9x design, VistaPoint has begun production of its Model FCM-3ADF1S 3 megapixel camera as part of its efforts to integrate high-performance features into mobile handset cameras similar to those found in digital still cameras.



“This joint development effort confirms our strategy of integrating our unique silicon MEMS-based designs into camera phones in order to enable key digital camera features such as autofocus, shutter, zoom, and image stabilization into mobile handsets while reducing the camera size and power consumption,” said Shawn Maloney, vice president of Marketing, Sales, and Business Development for Siimpel.



Siimpel and VistaPoint will continue to collaborate on future camera designs that improve the performance of camera phones. This will include integrating additional high-end camera features such as shutter, image stabilization, and zoom while further meeting the handset market’s ongoing requirement for smaller sized, lower power camera devices.