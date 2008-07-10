C-Tech increases Placement Capacity

C-Tech has added a new C5-8128C to their Contact Systems placement machines. The C5, purchased from Contax, was presented to C-Tech at the National Electronics Week.

The speed, placement flexibility and accuracy given by the C5 provides the company with a significant platform to extend the existing quality service, providing a tailored production solution to suit its customers needs, be it free-issue or volume SMT, through to fully procured assembly.



Incorporated in 1975 as a family run business supplying printed circuit boards, a new management team took over in 1985 and continued investing in the machinery, premises and welfare of their staff to develop a flexible and dynamic company. C-Tech is headquartered in Worthing, UK.