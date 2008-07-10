Nexergy secures purchase agreement from a UK company

Nexergy has received a commitment to purchase more than $1 million of lithium ion battery packs from a United Kingdom-based company supplying batteries for use in mines and other environments characterized by the potential presence of explosive gas.

These batteries represent one of the first lithium ion battery packs approved for and used in applications that require intrinsically safe systems. The packs are used to power miner's cap lamps that have been qualified to IEC 62013-1, a standard of the International Electrotechnical Commission.



The qualified eight-cell battery packs replace large sealed lead acid batteries. The key requirement for intrinsic safety is that the device not contain any components that produce sparks or that can hold enough energy to produce a spark of sufficient energy to cause an ignition in an explosive atmosphere.



Currently, Nexergy is producing these battery packs for use in the customer's European and Australian markets. The product is the result of more than two years' worth of development and collaboration with the customer to ensure the battery pack meets the needs of this demanding market.