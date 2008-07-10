Electronics Production | July 10, 2008
Elcoteq appoints first female General Manager in China
At a time when men still dominate as leaders in the manufacturing field, Elcoteq’s Cecilia Liu is breaking ground as general manager of Elcoteq’s Dongguan, China plant.
Ms. Liu’s role as general manager of the China plant is significant as she is the first female member of Elcoteq’s local management team to head a plant in China, one of the emerging markets in the mobile phone industry. She joined Elcoteq in 1999 and worked as product line manager for the mobile phone business for more than 6 years, then served as operations manager for 2 years.
Ms. Liu holds an engineering degree in refrigeration engeneering from the Wuhan University of Textile Technology and an MBA in Strategy Management from University of Wales, England. Before joining Elcoteq, she worked in quality engineering positions for several high tech companies. She has been general manager of the Dongguan plant for almost a year.
“Men can be perceived as tougher and better able to bear responsibilities and manage workers than women can,” says Liu, “but I believe that opportunities for advancement are available as long as you have geared up and are properly prepared and qualified for the job. Everyone has unique leadership characteristics that contribute to the success of a company.”
