PartnerTech's KSH acquisition opens for Finnish market

Early in June EMS-Provider PartnerTech's acquisition of Finnish contract manufacturer KSH Productor Oy stood clear. KSH Productor Oy changes name to Partnertech Oy and the deal gives PartnerTech an opening to the Finnish market.

"This gives us a great platform in Finland. We expect that we soon will be able to provide all our services to both our existing- and potential new customers within several businesses in Finland", said Mikael Jonson, PartnerTech CEO to the local Swedish newspaper Östgöta Correspondenten.



The newly acquired company has many similaritys to PartnerTechs unit in the Swedish city of Åtvidaberg. Both units have similar kinds of customers and both have about 20 development engineers. Both are working with development and manufacturing and both businesses have about the same turnover. PartnerTech has been looking for this kind of company to acquire, Östgöta Correspondenten writes.