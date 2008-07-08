Material | July 08, 2008
Henkel signs distribution agreement with PEM Technologies
The electronics group of Henkel signed a new partnership agreement to extend its presence in South Africa. The German company has signed on PEM Technologies to represent its line of Loctite brand electronics adhesives in the growing South African region.
Though it is not often considered a major electronics manufacturing locale, South Africa is, in fact, one of the fastest growing regions for certain sectors within the electronics production market. Automotive, military/aerospace and contract manufacturing are all seeing significant growth rates and Henkel anticipates that this will only continue for the foreseeable future.
“Recently, we have seen major manufacturers in automotive and in military/aerospace either transfer production from Europe to South Africa or set up additional, dedicated South African production sites,” comments Richard Boyle, Regional Technical Service Manager for Henkel. “And, growth in the contract manufacturing sector -- particularly for telecom, IT and entertainment products -- is even more rapid and represents the largest area of expansion for Henkel,” Boyle continues.
PEM Technologies has been selling to the electronics production sector for over ten years and has a dominant presence in the South African manufacturing community. Steve Eglinton, Managing Director of PEM, is confident the company’s relationship with Henkel will only serve to further enable customers’ competitiveness. “Henkel’s philosophy of supporting the customer through applications expertise, technical service and materials-based productivity enhancing tools is completely in line with PEM’s approach. With Henkel’s leading materials technologies, we look forward to helping customers develop their operations in South Africa.”
