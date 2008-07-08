BI Technologies expands Hybrid Microcircuit capabilities

BI Technologies has expanded its hybrid microcircuit capabilities by hermetically packaging industry standard die and up-screening the components to meet military specifications.

The packaged die service includes assembling, sealing, and screening the packages to MIL-STD-883 specifications, including leak, centrifuge, temperature cycle, burn-in and electrical testing. BI Technologies will also support quality provisions such as traceability, visual inspection and in-line QCI requirements.



"While IC manufacturers often offer components with an extended operating temperature range, very few offer a MIL-STD-883 screened version as well, as is often required by military and high end applications," said Chuck Nelson, product manager for BI Technologies. "By placing customer's die into hermetic packages (DIPs and flatpacks), we are able to enhance the reliability of the components for harsh environments."



With comprehensive in-house design, layout, manufacture and test capabilities, including environmental testing, BI Technologies is able to provide customers with more than just 'contract manufacturer' capabilities, Nelson continued.