Polish electronics exports to Germany grow by 60% in 2008

Contrary to the general trend of the global economic slowdown in foreign trade, Polish electronics exports into Germany have increased faster.

Among the four major trading partners of the German electrical industry in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Czech Republic, Hungary) Poland and Russia showed - for a long time and despite their size and population - rather ordinary export figures for Germany. Imports from Germany into these two countries however, grew with double-digit growth rates for some time now. An increasingly large trade deficit was the result.



While Russian exports of electrical/ electronical products into Germany remains low, the situation in Poland has changed considerable during the past three years. The export of products of the electrical engineering and electronics industry increased by 30% in 2006; by 37% in 2007. The first 4 months of 2008 even show an increase by 60%. Poland is on the way - like the Czech Republic and Hungary previously - to balance its trade deficit with Germany - in the field of the electrical industry - to close its and perhaps, in a few years, transform it into a surplus.



