Test & Measurement | July 07, 2008
Rood Technology acquires Microtec
Rood Testhouse (Rood Technology) has reached agreement about the acquisition of all the shares in the capital of Microtec, based in Stuttgart, Germany.
The combination of Rood Technology and Microtec, with consolidated sales in 2007 of approx. €17.5 million and close to 165 employees, will have a strong European market position, based on its present service provision: testing, test engineering, failure analysis and qualification.
Microtec is one of the independent testhouses in Europe, with a major position in both Opto Electronics (chips for optical applications) and with fabless semiconductor companies.
Sales for 2007 totalled €8.0 million, with an operating result (EBIT) of approx. €648,000 (under German GAAP). 40% of sales is realized in Germany, 16% in Britain, 12% in Scandinavia, 20% in Switzerland and the remainder in the rest of Europe. The company has approximately 65 employees.
The acquisition price of Microtec GmbH’s shares is € 3,050,000, of which € 2,800,000 will be paid immediately and € 250,000 at the end of 2008. The acquisition will be paid in cash, which has been raised partly by means of a share issue and partly by means of a bank loan in combination with a bridging loan. The acquisition has been made possible to a great extent by independent private investors as well as by TIIN (The Informal Investment Network).
Microtec will be effectively taken over as of 1 January 2008. Under IFRS, Microtec will be consolidated as from 3 July 2008.
Microtec is one of the independent testhouses in Europe, with a major position in both Opto Electronics (chips for optical applications) and with fabless semiconductor companies.
Sales for 2007 totalled €8.0 million, with an operating result (EBIT) of approx. €648,000 (under German GAAP). 40% of sales is realized in Germany, 16% in Britain, 12% in Scandinavia, 20% in Switzerland and the remainder in the rest of Europe. The company has approximately 65 employees.
The acquisition price of Microtec GmbH’s shares is € 3,050,000, of which € 2,800,000 will be paid immediately and € 250,000 at the end of 2008. The acquisition will be paid in cash, which has been raised partly by means of a share issue and partly by means of a bank loan in combination with a bridging loan. The acquisition has been made possible to a great extent by independent private investors as well as by TIIN (The Informal Investment Network).
Microtec will be effectively taken over as of 1 January 2008. Under IFRS, Microtec will be consolidated as from 3 July 2008.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments