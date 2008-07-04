TT Electronics subsidiary cease operation

TT Electronics subsidiary AB Automotive Electronics will close down its plant in Cardiff, Wales and lay off 157 employees.

The reason for the closure is the competition from the Far East and Eastern Europe. TT Electronics has said that the AB Automotive Electronics subsidiary has entered a period of consultation with unions and staff representatives over their futures. The business from the AB Automotive Electron plant is expected to transfer to TT Electronics Integrated Manufacturing Services in Rogerstone.