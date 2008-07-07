Polish workers eye the Netherlands

More and more Polish people are looking for work in other European countries, such as the Netherlands. More than 150.000 Polish are already working in the country.

In the Netherlands, around 150.000 Polish workers are employed. The country attracts mostly skilled workers and those with a college diploma, as wages in country are higher than in their Polish home country.



However, the majority of them do not intend to stay in the Netherlands for a longer period of time. Almost 90% stay just a few years to save up some money and then return to Poland, reports rp. The Dutch economy - on the other side - counts heavily on skilled workers from other European countries. Unemployment hardly exists (EuroStats reports a 3% unemployment rate. Second lowest in the EU - after Denmark) and many employees will reach retirement age in a few years time. That is the reason why the Dutch government has fully opened the labour market to citizens of ten new member states and thus, making the movement of workers that more easy.