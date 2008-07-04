Flextronics in Denmark reports <br>decreasing turnover

The last annual report from EMS-provider Flextronics Denmark in Skive shows an improvement in operating income, but a decreasing turnover at the same time.

Flextronics' annual turnover for 2007 is around €53 million (DKK 396.6 million), compared to €57 million (DKK 427.1 million in the previous year. Main reason for this decrease is the relocation of production to other Flextronics facilities.



However, a slowdown in demand has to play a vital part in this too, said Electronics Supply. Flextronics has also started the production for new customers in the past financial year, which has influenced the turnover in a more positive direction. However, the company does not see the overall development of the turnover as satisfactory.