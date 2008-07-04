Union says: Flextronics Mexico not ready to take production from Quebec

As evertiq reported earlier, Flextronics plans to move all production from Saint-Laurent, Quebec to its facility in Guadarala, Mexico. However, union representatives claim that the Mexican plant is not ready for this kind of production.

Union representatives believe that the Mexican facility is not ready to take on the production of the products that were manufactured in Quebec and that the facility would lack experience as well as expertise, local newspapers report. The Quebec facility is scheduled to close down permanently in September this year.