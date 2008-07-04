Dan Hoz appointed as Valor CEO

Valor has officially appointed Dan Hoz as President and CEO. Hoz, The Company"s CFO for the past 5 years, is replacing former CEO Ofer Shofman who announced his retirement 6 weeks ago after 15 years in the company, 6 of which as president and CEO.

The main consideration guiding the company"s Board of Directors in selection of Mr Hoz was the desire to establish and accelerate the company"s growth. Mr Hoz was perceived as a natural candidate for the job, and the company"s Board of Directors believes that he will be able to continue leading Valor to further development.



"Valor presented growth in its business activities over recent years. We believe in Mr Hoz's ability to continue leading the company's organic growth, and in parallel, make use of mergers and acquisitions as leverage for establishing Valor's position as a player in the software market for the electronics manufacturing industry," said Kobi Rozengarten, Chairman of the Board at Valor.



Valor presented revenues of $10.7 Million in Q1/08. In 2007 the company presented 14% growth in revenues. Valor announced for Q1/08 net profits of $1.5 million and operational profit of $1.1 million.