Elcoteq’s outsourcing concept sees no future in Estonia, says Mr. Vitsur

Heido Vitsur, Tallinn’s economy advisor and economy professor, told local press that the outsourcing industry in Estonia has to change. He believes that Elcoteq’s outsourcing concept has no future in Estonia.

“Such outsourcing, where Narva’s girls work for Elcoteq for EEK 3000 (€211), doesn’t have any future prospects. The cheap competition from [the] East would be too much. We have to concentrate on doing more complex outsourcing,” said Mr. Vitsur to BBN. Additional to that, Estonia needs to invest in quality and companies need to install a more efficient production system to compete with Asian companies. Other companies believe that the fact that Western companies have already established business relationships in Estonia will prove beneficial to the economy.