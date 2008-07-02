Fujitsu staff on strike in Solihull, UK

After yesterday's announcement, that the company will move its PCB operations to the US, staff at Fujitsu's plant in Solihull continue their strike efforts.

Staff at the Fujitsu facility in the West Midlands have taken industrial action after yesterday's confirmation that 140 jobs will be transferred to a US factory, reports the bbc.



The factory staff took part in a four-hour strike today. Representatives from the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) told the press that they were disappointed by the decision. Andy Kerr, union representative told the bbc: "If this work leaves the Fujitsu plant in Birmingham it will be another nail in the coffin of manufacturing in the West Midlands."