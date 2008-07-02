BPM appoints distributor for Turkey

BPM has formally named Esman Elektronik AS as its distributor for Turkey. Esman will represent BPM Microsystems’ full line of device programming products throughout Turkey.

Esman Elektronik represents numerous overseas companies specializing in electronics assembly, machines, solder, flux and supplies to manufacturers in Turkey. Tim Nolte, director of Global Marketing, said “We are excited to have a distributor with years of experience and a customer service philosophy to match our own.” Esman Elektronik AS is located Istanbul, Turkey.