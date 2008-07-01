NOTE now manufactures micro robots

EMS provider NOTE has developed its production technology so that the company is now able to produce micro products.

Within the EU's Sixth Framework, NOTE has developed its production technology to allow for serial production of micro standard. The first of these products is a volume production of micro robots. The project is called I-Swarm and is a European cooperation of eight different countries; participants are mainly from higher education and academic institutions. In Sweden, e.g. the Uppsala University is participating in the project.



Just as the project title suggests, the objective has been to produce a whole swarm of very small robots, about 3x3x3 mm.