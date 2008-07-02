Elonics to expand in Scotland

Elonics will expand its team in Livingston after securing an additional $1 million of Series A funding package, making a Series A total of $5 million.

The company intends to add additional staff to bolster its backend activities including application engineering, production test development and production planning. In addition, Elonics seeks to reinforce its design team with more high level skills in RF semiconductor design. The jobs will be based at Elonics headquarters in Livingston, Scotland.



Elonics CEO David Srodzinski said, “The additional funding has allowed us to accelerate the expansion of our team and ensure that the fundamental business foundations are in place to grow our business in the RF CMOS tuner market. These jobs offer a great opportunity to participate in the development of a company and to work on products which are at the edge of what is technically feasible today.”