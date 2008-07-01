AT&S cooperates with Solland Solar

AT&S and Solland Solar, German-Dutch producer of standard and back-contact solar cells, now cooperate to develop a new concept covering the application of solar cells in solar modules.

It is the main target of this cooperation to design an innovative solar module concept combining increased energy efficiency and reduced costs. This should be achieved by using processes and materials which are presently standard within the printed circuit board industry also for the photovoltaics industry. As a first step a fully functional prototype is going to be produced, afterwards the new concept will be verified with regard to industrialisation and mass production.



The cooperation agreement of AT&S and Solland Solar is a mere development partnership without any equity investments.