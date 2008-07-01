Habia Cable buys cable company

Habia Cable has acquired all shares of CS Technology, which develops and manufactures cables for the defence and aerospace industry.

CS Technology has sales of about €2.6 million and has 12 employees. Business is conducted in Lidingö, Sweden and in Poland. Habia Cable already maintains a plant in Liepaja in Latvia, which manufactures cables. This business will be coordinated with CS Technology's business. CS Technology will consolidate into Habia Cable on July 1, 2008.